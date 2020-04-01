YAKIMA, WA - This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Age: 68

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 2,300th block of E Birch Street, Yakima WA 98901

Aliases: MEYERS, RONNIE L, MYERS, RONNIE LEE, NYERS, RONNIE L

Dec 26 1973 Rape in The First Degree

Oct 20 1993 Rape in The First Degree

Jan 9 2015 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail to Register

Nov 2 1993 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail to Register