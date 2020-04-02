This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

BURNETT, JOSHUA ADAM

Age: 34

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 2,500th block of FRUITVALE BLVD, YAKIMA WA 98902

Aliases: DRAKE, JOSHUA

Apr 16 1999 Rape In the Second Degree

Aug 8 2002 Rape of A Child In The Second Degree 2 Counts