This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.
BURNETT, JOSHUA ADAM
Age: 34
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Residence: 2,500th block of FRUITVALE BLVD, YAKIMA WA 98902
Aliases: DRAKE, JOSHUA
Apr 16 1999 Rape In the Second Degree
Aug 8 2002 Rape of A Child In The Second Degree 2 Counts