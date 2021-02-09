Level III offender notification, David Jensen-Roy

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
JENSEN-ROY, DAVID JUSTIN
Age: 37
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Blue
Residence: 10,600th block of US HIGHWAY 12 , NACHES WA 98937
Convictions:
Jun 18 1999 - Indecent Liberties