RODRIGUEZ, MARIO MICHAEL

Age: 32

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 200th block of OUTLOOK RD , OUTLOOK WA 98938

Convictions:

Dec. 27, 2001 Child Molestation In The First Degree

Aug. 16, 2010 Rape Of A Child in The Third Degree

