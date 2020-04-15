SELAH, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend. This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
MOE, CHARLES ROLFE
Age: 26
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Residence: 1,700th block of SELAH LOOP RD , SELAH WA 98942
Oct 14 2015 Indecent Liberties
Oct 14 2015 Assault In The Second Degree
Oct 14 2015 Assault In The Fourth Degree