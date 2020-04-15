YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend. This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
WELLS, TRENTON RILEY
Age: 45
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Residence: Initial block of TRANSIENT - CHECK IN WEEKLY , YAKIMA CO WA Date
Nov 26 2012 Child Molestation In The Second Degree
Nov 26 2012 Rape In The Third Degree