The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

CANFIELD, CHRISTIAN EDWARD

Age: 25

Race: Other

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 600 BLK N 7TH ST, YAKIMA, WA

Convictions:

Apr 19 2010 - Rape of A Child In The First Degree

Apr 19 2010 - Communication with Minor for Immoral Purposes

Mar 23 2017 - Child Molestation in The Second Degree

