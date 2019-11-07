WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla County WA Sheriff's Office is informing the public of a sex offender and sexually violent predator release.

Gregory W. Lee, 54, is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'11"and 210 lbs. He now lives in the 2900 block of Waggoner Road in Walla Walla.

In 1981, Lee, 16, was arrested for Rape in Walla Walla County. He was convicted on January 29, 1982 in Superior Court of Rape in the Second Degree and sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile rehabilitation facility.

In 1983, Lee, 17, pleaded guilty to Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14 and was sentenced to 126 weeks in a juvenile facility (until the age of 21). He was paroled to Walla Walla County on January 30, 1986.

In 1987, Lee, 21, was convicted in Walla Walla County for Public Indecency and Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

In 1989, Lee, 23, was arrested in Placer County, California after masturbating in front of a convenience store clerk. He was convicted on June 1, 1989 of Robbery in the First Degree and Indecent Exposure. He was given a three-year suspended sentence, 365 days in jail, and 5 years probation.

In 1990, Lee, 24, pleaded guilty to Attempted Rape First Degree, Second-Degree Kidnapping and Public Indecency.

In 1990, Lee, 25, was convicted of Burglary First Degree, Attempted Rape First Degree, and Robbery First Degree.

Lee was committed to the Special Commitment Center on August 16, 2000, after being found to be a Sexually Violent Predator by the Whatcom County Superior Court.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live, unless court ordered restrictions exist.

You can find a link to the National Sex Offender Registry on this website: http://www.wwacw.com/crime.html