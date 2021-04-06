WIENHOLZ, EVAN GREGORY

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

WIENHOLZ, EVAN GREGORY

Age: 26

Sex: Male

Race: White

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Residence: 1,300th block of S 18TH AVE , YAKIMA WA

Convictions:

Jul 24, 2007 - Rape In The Third Degree

May 4, 2017 - Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600

Tags