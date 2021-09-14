Level III Sex Offender in Walla Walla

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Franklin David, Abellera

Age: 60

Race: White

Sex: Male

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 500 block of Ash ST Walla Walla, WA

Convictions:

12/18/1981 - Rape in the second degree

12/18/1981 - Indecent liberties

04/02/1981 - Rape in the second degree

07/16/2010 - Rape of a child in the third degree

