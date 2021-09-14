Level III Sex Offender in Walla Walla

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
Franklin David, Abellera
Age: 60
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Residence: 500 block of Ash ST Walla Walla, WA
Convictions:
12/18/1981 - Rape in the second degree
12/18/1981 - Indecent liberties
04/02/1981 - Rape in the second degree
07/16/2010 - Rape of a child in the third degree