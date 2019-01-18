YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Joe Lonnie Priester is 37 years old, black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is a transient in Yakima, WA, and is required to check in weekly.

Priester was convicted of assault in the third degree with sexual motivation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes on December 1, 2017. He has completed the sentence imposed on him and his not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

If you have any questions about YCSO's community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email them at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us