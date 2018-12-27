KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is releasing information regarding a Level III sex offender who is new to Kennewick.
The notification will be mailed out to the neighborhood surrounding the offender's residence. There are currently 11 Level III sex offenders living in Kennewick. These offenders are checked on at their residences by law enforcement at least every 90 days. A database containing all Level II and Level III sex offenders including a map showing their locations can be found by clicking here.
Kenneth Christopher Martinez (DOB: 6-5-1980) is Hispanic, 5'6", 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His new residence is in the 1600 block of W. 1st Avenue, Kennewick, WA.
Martinez was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree, child molestation in the first degree, and rape in the third degree. He has served his sentence and is no longer on a structured supervision program.
This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. KPD may not direct where a sex offender may live. Abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end KPD's liability to do community notifications.
If you have questions or concerns about this notification, contact Officer Roman Trujillo, Kennewick Police Department, (509) 582-1330.