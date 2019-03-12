RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department is letting the community know about a convicted and registered level III sex offender now living in the area.

Kenneth Christopher Martinez (DOB: 06/05/1980) is Caucasian, 5'6", 130 lbs. His new address is in the 1800 block of Symons Street, Richland, WA.

Martinez was convicted of first degree child molestation, third degree rape, first degree sexual abuse, and failure to register. According to official documents, in 2007 Martinez sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman who was mentally disabled. In 2000 Martinez sexually assaulted a woman who was known to him. In 1996 Martinez sexually assaulted a 9-month-old female infant.

Martinez is not wanted by law enforcement at this time and has served the sentences imposed.

This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end the ability to do community notifications.

The Sexual Assault Response Center is available 24 hours a day at 374-5391 to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. For more information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area, visit the Benton County website at www.co.benton.wa.us or contact Richland Police Department Detective Hyrum Stohel at 509-942-7369 or email hstohel@ci.richland.wa.us.