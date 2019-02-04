WEST RICHLAND, WA - A Level III sex offender currently under DOC supervision now lives in West Richland.

Ryan David Rider (DOB: 9-8-1983) is Caucasian, 5'4", 128 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. His new residence is in the 6500 block of Marble Street.

Rider was convicted of 2nd degree rape of a child on November 3, 2005 in Benton County, and is currently under DOC supervision.

Under RCW 9A.44.190(5), this offender has been trespassed from all schools, parks, libraries, and public swimming pools in both Benton and Franklin Counties.

The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense.

This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end the sheriff's office's ability to do community notifications.

For additional information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area, log on to the Benton County website at www.co.benton.wa.us.