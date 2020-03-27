This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC. Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Age: 34

Race: Hispanic

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Residence: 1,100th block of N 34TH AVE , YAKIMA WA 98902

Aliases: , DROOPY CALVIEN, JOSE C

Jun 6 2005 Rape In The Third Degree

Jan 24 2006 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register

Mar 21 2006 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register

Oct 15 2007 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register

Nov 28 2016 Sex Offender - Felony - Fail To Register