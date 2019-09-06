KENNEWICK, WA - A Level 3 sex offender is now in jail after trespassing onto school grounds and intimidating a teacher.

Around 8 this morning, Brandon Hankel - who is banned from all Kennewick schools - went inside Kennewick High School. He approached a female teacher in her office and made a comment about raping her.

Hankel then ran from the school, but was chased by a school resource officer and arrested.

He was booked into Benton County Jail for burglary with sexual motivation.

Hankel was previously convicted for attempted rape in 2013.