YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is letting the community know about a Level 3 sex offender now living in Grandview.

Daniel Robert Rivera is 40 years old, Hispanic, with brown hair and blue eyes. His new residence is in the 900 block of Hillcrest Street in Grandview.

Rivera was convicted of second degree child molestation on May 2, 2007.

Rivera has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.