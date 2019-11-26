KENNEWICK, WA - A Level 3 sex offender now lives in Kennewick.

Noe Buendia Martinez, 34 (DOB: 12/17/1984) now lives in the 3300 block of W. 7th Avenue in Kennewick. He is Hispanic, 5'6", 166 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was convicted of third degree rape of a child. He has served his sentence but remains under DOC supervision.

Contact Emergency Dispatch (911) if another violation is observed or occurs.

The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense.

This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Kennewick Police Department has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless Court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

Abuse by citizens of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications.

The Support Advocacy and Resource Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Please give them a call for support or information pertaining to sexual assault at 374-5391.

If you have questions or concerns about this notification, please contact Officer Roman Trujillo, Kennewick Police Department, at (509) 582-1330.