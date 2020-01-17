RICHLAND, WA - A Level 3 sex offender is now living in Richland.

Joseph Anthony Hall, 22, now lives in the 1300 block of Potter Ave. in Richland. He is white, 5'09" tall, 175 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hall was convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes on November 9, 2011. He has served his sentence and is currently under DOC supervision.

Under RCW 9A.44.190(5) Hall has been trespassed from all schools, parks, libraries, and public swimming pools in both Benton and Franklin Counties.

For more information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area, log into the Benton County website at www.co.benton.wa.us.

If you have questions or concerns, contact the Detective Mike Wilson, Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555, ext. 3853 - Mon. thru Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.