TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is informing the public about a Level 3 sex offender now living in Yakima County.

Luiz Manuel Lopez is 36 years old, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. His new residence is in the 300 block of S. Alder Street in Toppenish.

Lopez's aliases include Louis Lopez, Luis Lopez, Luis Parades, Luiz Parades, Luis Paredes, Luis A. Paredes, and Luiz Paredes.

Lopez was convicted of third degree rape of a child on June 6, 2012, and indecent liberties, tampering with a witness, and attempted indecent liberties on Dec. 1, 2016.

Lopez has served his sentence and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. Law enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live.

If you have any questions about YCSO's community awareness program, please call (509) 574-2600 or email carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.

LOPEZ, LUIZ MANUEL

Age 36 Race Hispanic Sex Male Hair Black Eyes Brown Residence 300th block of S ALDER ST , TOPPENISH WA 98948

Aliases

LOPEZ, LOUIS MANUEL LOPEZ, LUIS MANUEL LOPEZ, LUIZ MANUEL PARADES, LUIS PARADES, LUIZ PAREDES, LUIS PAREDES, LUIS A PAREDES, LUIZ

Convictions

Date Crime Jun 6 2012 Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree Dec 1 2016 Indecent Liberties Dec 1 2016 Tampering With Witness Dec 1 2016 Attempted Indecent Liberties

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us