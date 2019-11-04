WEST RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community about a Level 3 sex offender now living in the area.

David Fisher, 50, (DOB: 04/19/1969) now lives in the 6300 block of Meyers Street in West Richland. He is described as white, 6'1", 213 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Fisher was convicted of 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation on January 21st, 2009; indecent liberties on January 10th, 1985; and indecent liberties on December 21st, 1983, all in Clark County, WA.

Fisher is currently under DOC supervision.

Under RCW 9A.44.190(5) This Offender has been trespassed from all schools, parks, libraries, and public swimming pools in both Benton and Franklin Counties.

The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense.

This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications.

The Sexual Assault Response Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Please give them a call for support or information pertaining to sexual assault at 374-5391.

For additional information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area log into the Benton County website at www.co.benton.wa.us

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Detective Mike Wilson, Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555, ext. 3853 - Mon. thru Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.