BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of a level 3 sex offender's new residence in Benton County.

Skylar Issac Nelson is 18 years old (DOB: 09/17/2000), white, 6'00", 181 lbs., with blond hair and green eyes. He is currently a transient in Benton County and under DOC supervision.

Nelson was convicted of first degree rape of a child and second degree rape of a child on 11/21/2014.

Under RCW 9A.44.190(5) This Offender has been trespassed from all schools, parks, libraries, and public swimming pools in both Benton and Franklin Counties.

The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense.

This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end BCSO's ability to do community notifications.

The Sexual Assault Response Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Please give them a call for support or information pertaining to sexual assault at 374-5391.

For additional information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area log into the Benton County Web site at www.co.benton.wa.us

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Benton County Sex Offender Registration Office at 509-735-6555, ext. 3853 - Mon. thru Fri. 8:00am – 3:00 pm