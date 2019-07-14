Update 7:34 PM:

State mobilization approved for the Powerline Fire burning near Mattawa. Fire officials saying fire is now at about 5,000 acres.

This is a Level 3 evacuation notice for people in the following areas of Grant County, Washington.

23000 block Road O-SW

23000 block Road P-SW

23000 block Road Q-SW

23000 block Road R-SW

This notice is effective as of 7:20 p.m. Sunday July 14, 2019

This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay.

Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area

6:42 P.M:

Update from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. This is a Level 1 evacuation notice for people in the following areas of Grant County, Washington.

23000 block of Road E-SW

23000 block of Road F-SW

23000 block of Road G-SW

23000 block of Road H-SW

23000 block of Road I-SW

23000 block of Road J-SW

23000 block of Road K-SW

23000 block of Road L-SW

23000 block of Road M-SW

23000 block of Road N-SW

23000 block of Road O-SW

This notice is effective as of 6:00 p.m. Sunday July 14, 2019.

This Level 1 notice means “Get Ready”, but you are not in danger right now from this wildfire. Take steps now to prepare, so you will be ready to leave the area quickly if asked.

If you have special needs, a trailer or recreational vehicle, or if you have livestock or pets, you should consider leaving the area soon.

Local authorities will inform you if the wildfire gets closer. They will attempt to contact you if the situation becomes more dangerous.

UPDATE: Incident Command reports it may be as big as 1,500 acres looking at it from ground level (subject to change).

Fire is still at 0% containment. No evacuation notices. Three aircraft working the fire with local and federal ground resources.

MATTAWA, WA - Firefighters are working on containing a wildfire burning on the Saddle Mountains north/northwest of Mattawa.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says about 100 acres have burned and there is no containment as of right now. The fire is burning in a rural uninhabited area. The fuel load is sagebrush and grass.

Local and federal resources are currently working to put out this fire which is burning to the north. Planes are being brought in to help fight the blaze.

At this time no structures are at risk and no evacuation notices have been issued.

The sheriff's office says if you live in the area, maintain situational awareness. If you own any drones keep them on the ground. For anyone out on the Columbia River, watch out for aircraft pulling water out of the river.

The fire is being called the Powerline Fire.