KENNEWICK, WA - Level Up Arcade Bar in Kennewick is being sued by a Eugene, Oregon business for trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The suing company is called Level Up. It's trademarked too, giving it exclusive rights to the name "Level Up" for entertainment and gaming services for amusement arcades, bars, and cocktail and restaurant services.

The company is asking the local arcade bar to stop using the name Level Up. They are also seeking damages and the reimbursement of attorney fees.

In the suit, the company says they have received phone calls and Facebook messages from confused customers.

NBC Right Now has reached out to the local Level Up's owner, but have not heard back.