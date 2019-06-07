SELAH, WA - With summer heating up everybody is definitely going to want to hit up the pool.

Lucky for those in Selah they'll have a new aquatic center to splash around in, but it's future is questionable.

"We're excited we're still planning for an early July open this summer of 2019," said Kelliann Ergeson, Selah Parks and Recreation Service Board member.

The only thing lingering in Ergeson's mind is how to keep the pool open past this summer, she hopes Selah residents vote yes on a levy.

"We will require a levy to keep the pool open beyond this summer. August 6th it will be on the ballet, we're looking for 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value," said Ergeson.

If passed the levy would provide funding until 2025, but if it doesn't, "We would have to fundraise in order to have the pool open, otherwise it would be closed."

Ergeson also says the levy was previously on the 2018 ballot but failed to pass by less than 50 votes. This time around she says they are asking for less money.

The only thing Ergeson is asking voters to do is to go see the pool once it opens.

"Come see us this summer we're so proud of the facility. It is beautiful we included nearly all of the aquatic elements that our voters had wanted, it's a custom design so again, come see what you're supporting."

For those wondering if they will see this levy on their ballot one way to know is if you vote for Selah School District issues you'll most likely have to vote on the future of the aquatic center.