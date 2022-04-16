Liberty Lake Memorial vehicle in Benton County honoring officers fallen in the line of duty

BENTON COUTNY, WASH. - The idea began in the '90s when police ambassador for liberty lake p-d John Bujosa wanted to honor friends *he's lost in the line of duty.
It wasn't until a couple of years ago when the police chief and several officers push the idea forward.
The Liberty Lake Memorial vehicle has the names of officers from Washington and Idaho listed on the front hood.
Some officers, sergeants and even K-9s, were all killed in the line of duty or officers that have committed suicide from job related PTSD.
"Chief also wanted to put this together. Several of the officers wanted to do that and so the idea was just born almost immediately," says John Bujosa.
He told me his next step was finding sponsors for the patrol car. It's solely sponsored by a business in the Liberty Lake/Spokane area.
He says this project is near and dear to his heart because the vehicle memorializes fallen officers since the late 18 hundreds, all honored in a PowerPoint played in the patrol computer.
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey tells me having this vehicle in the Tri-Cities shows the community, no officer is forgotten.
"We still remember officers that have fallen and the officers that have fallen in the line of duty recently, they will be remembered for hundreds of years as well," says Sheriff Croskrey.
Sheriff Croskrey tells me he invited John Bujosa to show families in the Tri-Cities their fallen family members and friends will never be forgotten.
Families from Idaho came to see their loved ones' names.
Patrol vehicles from Benton and Franklin counties as well as Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, and Washington State Patrol were parked next to the memorial car as a sign of support.
Sheriff Croskrey says it's amazing to see officers in the Tri-Cities come together.
Bujosa tells me they plan to upgrade the current vehicle so he can visit more counties, but for now, he hopes more names aren't added to the list.
