KENNEWICK, WA - Initiative 1639 is a broad package of new gun restrictions. The first part of Washington's new gun law went into effect earlier his year. The law states that you must be 21 years old to buy a semi-automatic rifle.
In July, the rest of the law will start; which includes more extensive background checks for people who want to buy semi-automatic rifles, new storage rules and a longer waiting period.
Another requirement under I-1639 starting July 1 will require gun owners to take an additional firearms safety class to be able to buy a gun. Liberty Training Tri-Cities will be offering a two hour course designed to help gun buyers meet the certification requirements.