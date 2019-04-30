Watch again

John Clary is the owner of Liberty Training Tri-Cities. He's not only made it his mission to serve his community as a local law enforcement officer for the last 26 years, but also to train other officers. Clary recently started Liberty Training Tri-Cities to now train gun owners about the use of lethal force and the consequences that could come from it.

"If somebody is put in a position where they need to defend themselves or their family... my hope is that they do it with confidence but without getting into trouble," said Clary.

Clary's first public lethal force class begins Wednesday, May 1. He will discuss things like self defense, home defense and concealed carry laws.

Starting in July, when the second half of I-1639 is initiated, Clary says he'll begin that separate I-1639 class required by Washington. This class will cover the law's fine print. That's anything from securing your gun under the new law, to guns and suicide prevention, to safe handling and finally the state and federal laws regarding gun transfers.

Clary says there's a whole lot that goes into this new law that people need to know about.

"I'm not here to sway a political agenda. I'm here to tell people what the law says right now. Here's how to operate to stay in compliance, and avoid getting into trouble," said Clary.

During Clary's lethal force class Wednesday, separate from the I-1639 course... he'll use real life case studies to teach people. This Wednesday's class is four hours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

"The boundaries are clear, people just need to understand what they are," said Clary.

You can register for the Liberty Training Tri-Cities courses below. The first I-1639 course will begin in June.

https://libertytrainingtc.com/class-schedule