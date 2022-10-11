IRRIGON, Ore.-
Irrigon firefighters set up an emergency landing zone for an air ambulance on the high school football field on the night of October, 10.
Medics from the Morrow County Health District and Irrigon Ambulance requested the transport of a patient who suffered serious injuries while working on a motor vehicle.
Firefighters quickly cleared the area and a Life Flight Network helicopter landed on the football field just north of the high school.
According to the Irrigon Fire Department they will use the high school grounds in most similar situations because it is one of the best and safest spots in the area, due to its openness.
