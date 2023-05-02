BURBANK, Wash.- Life flight training will be held on the Columbia High School football field the first week of May.
Walla Walla County Fire District 5 and Life Flight will be conducting landing procedure training on the field which means that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen on campus.
The Columbia School District is reminding the public that the training exercise is a planned event and there is no threat to the public or cause for concern. District Office can be contacted with any questions or concerns at 509-547-2136.
