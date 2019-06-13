With temperatures rising to 99 degrees today, it's important to find ways to stay cool.
NBC Right Now Reporter Jasmine Darakjy found several items to keep you from getting too hot outside. They include:
- A portable necklace fan from Walmart
- A mister fan from Target
- A cooling towel from Target
- A water bottle with a detachable compartment that can be filled with water to keep both you and your pet hydrated from PetSmart
- A gel-based self-cooling pad for your pet from PetSmart
If you want to stay somewhere cool besides your house, you can:
- Go swimming at Kenneth Serier Memorial Pool and Civic Center Splash Pools. Their public swim times are Monday to Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 and Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:00. Youth and seniors are $2.00 and adults are $2.50.
- For some quiet time and a book, you can go to the Kennewick Mid-Columbia Library.
- Shop and walk around at the Columbia Center Mall.
- Go ice skating at the Town Toyota Center this weekend. Admission is $8.00 per person plus $2.00 skate rental. Sundays are five dollar fun day. Admission is $5.00 per person including the skate rental.
- See a movie at the movie theater. If you go earlier in the day it will be cheaper too. (Richland Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate times here, AMC Classic Kennewick times here, Pasco Fairchild Cinemas movie times here, Yakima Cinema times here)
To keep your house cool you can:
- Switch your fan counter-clockwise. Doing this sucks cool air up from the floor and creates a wind chill effect. If that's something you can't change through a remote control or switch on the wall, there should be a switch on the fan that will allow you to do this. Just remember to dust it before you turn it on.
- Turn your lights off. Its easy to release heat by doing things we don't really think about, but if we are better about remembering them, we can keep our AC bill low and stay cool.