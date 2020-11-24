Light Up the Town! Umatilla County Christmas Light Contest

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Hermiston Parks and Recreation wants to know where they should go looking for amazing Christmas lights and holiday decorating. Is it at your house? If you decorate your home for the holidays this year, we want to know!
Please submit a picture of your decorated home along with your address to parksandrec@hermiston.or.us by December 3rd to be added to the Holiday Light & Decoration Map! This is open to any home located in Umatilla County!
Hermiston Parks and Rec will post all entries photos (photo only – addresses will be on the map only) to their Facebook page on December 10th and the public will vote on the best one!
The Winner will receive $250 in local gift cards. Voting conclude on December 23rd at 12pm.
Holiday Light Map: bit.ly/lightupthetown-umatillacounty