KENNEWICK, Wash.-

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading Holiday cheer.

The trucks cruised through Kennewick tonight with the sounds of Christmas music and truck horns.

Lighted Christmas trucks The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are driving through local cities and neighborhoods spreading Holiday cheer.

Lower Valley Christmas Trucks District Coordinator Paul Rickart has been doing this for ten years now.

He says his favorite part..."The Christmas cheer, it's seeing the surprise on people's faces."

They started at the corner of Yelm St. and 395 and drove all around Kennewick for a couple of hours and ended up at the GESA Carousel of Dreams where the Grinch was there to greet them along with more families hoping to get a look at the trucks.

Rickert tells me one of the trucks had over 10,000 lights on them.

The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations will still be making their way around the area.

Rickert says they have some catching up to do and will continue to do these parades until December 23rd to see where they are going next, just go to the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Facebook page.