PENDLETON, OR - Passing thunderstorms Friday and Saturday sparked 13 new fires at the Umatilla National Forest.

Most of the fires are staffed and remain small, less than one acre in size, according to a press release.

9 of the fires spared in the northern portion of the Umatilla National Forest between the Pomeroy and Walla Walla Ranger Districts. Four of the fires are located within the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness. All fires are staffed by either local initial attack firefighters or smokejumpers.

Firefighters are working to secure and contain these fires today.

Three fires sparked at the southern portion of the Umatilla National Forest, on the North Fork John Day Ranger District and one fire on the Heppner Ranger District.

As conditions dry out more smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days.

Most of the forest also received anywhere from a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain yesterday, with more showers expected Sunday.