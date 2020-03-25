TRI-CITIES, WA - Because we all could use a little more JOY in our day in otherwise worrisome times, local, family oriented, Christian music radio station Shine 95.7 FM (KKSR-FM) and Stephens Media Group in Kennewick launched a new commercial-free stream online dedicated to classic holiday hits. With no advertisers, minimal branding and no hype, LIGHTS-FM hopes to bring about a little joy in the Columbia Basin.
The new stream can be heard at www.shine957.com (direct page link: https://shine957.com/featured/stream-lights-fm/)