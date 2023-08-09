HANFORD, Wash.- Manhattan Project National Historical Park is hosting Days of Peace and Remembrance in observation of the atomic bombings of Japan.
On August 9, 1945, the U.S. Army Air Force dropped the Plutonium-fueled Fat Man atomic bomb over Nagasaki.
The Manhattan Project facility in Hanford made the plutonium used in the Fat Man bomb.
On August 9 2023 at 8 p.m., Lights for Peace will be hosted at the Fingernail Stage in Howard Amon Park in Richland to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing on Nagasaki, Japan.
Live music and the opportunity to ring a peace bell will be featured highlights of the event.
All attendees will be invited to write a message of peace on the luminaria bags in the park.
Events will be available at all Manhattan Project National Historical Parks.
