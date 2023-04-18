TRI-CITIES, Wash. —

Electricity has existed since the late 1800s. By the early 1900s, only half the homes in the United States used electricity.

Thanks to Lineman, every home, business and building around the country has electricity wired to them.

Thanks to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Benton Rural Electric Association first established on April 18, 1937.

Originally created to light 89 rural farms in Eastern Washington, it now helps the growing communities around the original 89 farms.

Today, it provides electric services to over 15,000 customers ranging from the Hanford to White Pass and West Richland to Columbia

I spoke with Service Lineman, John Richards who tells me the job can be rewarding.

“I think people rely on us.” says John. “They appreciate us. We certainly get that from members all the time.”

He says the community is vocal about their appreciation for Benton REA’s hard work to get the lights on again.

John has been working with electricity for about 25 years now. He tells me he’s spent 16 years working with Benton REA.

Although an all rewarding job, it can be dangerous.

Sometimes, working in the heavy rain or snow fall can complicate the way a job goes.

John says being a Lineman is often weather dependent and often depends on what the job is.

“It can be anything from an individual outage where a person has a fuse is blown because an animal has gotten into the line, it could be either a squirrel or a bird or something which doesn't take long at all.” says John. “During the normal course of the day it can be resolved in 30 minutes.”

However, becoming a lineman isn’t just about getting hired.

He tells me it’s quite the workload. To start, you have to take a 4-year apprenticeship which is every other Saturday.

Then, you need to complete a camp style training through the school.

Lastly, on the job experience. Once you’ve completed all the requirements, you get what’s called an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Certificate.

The certificate allows recipients to get jobs across the United States and even Canada.

John says the relationships he’s created with co-workers is more like the certificate name, a brotherhood.

After working with them for so many years, when it comes to heading to a call, he knows he can rely on others.

He tells me when calls come in after usual work hours, he knows it’ll be easy to jump into action and get the job done.

Overall, his goal along with his fellow lineman is to make sure the community has electricity and restore their power when it’s out.