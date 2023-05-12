RICHLAND, Wash.- A fire outside of U.S. Linen is under investigation by the Richland Fire Marshal.
Richland Fire Department Battalion Chief Brenda Rodgers says the fire was first reported around 8 p.m. and crews found a linen bin outside the business on fire.
A fence stood between firefighters and the bin, but the fire was put out quickly. There are no reports of injury or damage to the building. A nearby truck in the parking lot did suffer from heat damage.
