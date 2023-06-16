OLYMPIA, Wash.- Online apparel company Adore Me must refund up to $695,000 to Washington residents for deceptive practices concerning its subscription service.
According to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office around 5,700 Washington residents were deceptively enrolled in the lingerie company's monthly subscription service.
“Deceiving Washingtonians into subscriptions they don’t want cheats the consumer and hurts other businesses that play by the rules,” AG Ferguson said.
Those eligible for refunds will be receiving an email from the AG's Office.
Adore Me placed a pre-checked box on all online orders placed between 2012 and 2017 that automatically enrolled customers who made a purchase into a "VIP Membership" and charged them ongoing monthly payments of $39.95 according to the AG's Office.
As part of the court order filed in Thurston County Superior Court Washingtonians can opt for a cash payout or use the refund to buy apparel from Adore Me.
According to the AG's Office as part of the settlement Adore Me must also:
- Disclose all fees for VIP memberships.
- Honor consumer cancellation requests.
- Stop requiring customers to take a quiz or survey before cancelling VIP memberships.
