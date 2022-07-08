YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima’s indoor aquatics facility, Lions Pool, is extending its temporary closure through early this fall due to mechanical issues. The closure was first announced on June 27. Early estimates guessed the closure could last a week, but now the city is reporting more than ten weeks.
The mechanical issues are with the pool’s main pump.
“We are going to be closed much longer than anticipated,” said Ken Wilkinson, parks and recreation manager. “Lions Pool will be closed an additional 10 weeks due to difficulty in getting the parts needed to repair the damaged pump and motor. We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while we await the needed parts to repair the pump and motor.”
The city has other options for beating the summer heat, including outdoor pool, Franklin Pool, and two spray parks, at Miller Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.