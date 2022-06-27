YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima’s indoor aquatics facility, Lions Pool, is temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue with the main pump. The closure is effective immediately and may last a week, but the time needed is unknown.
The city is working to repair the pump as quickly as possible. The pool will reopen as soon as repairs are done.
“We certainly apologize to the loyal users of Lions Pool that the facility will have to be closed while the pump is repaired,” said Ken Wilkinson, Parks and Recreation manager.
Updates will be available as repairs continue. The outdoor pool, Franklin Pool, is still open, along with spray parks at Miller Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.