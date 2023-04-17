YAKIMA, Wash.- The Lions Pool will close temporarily from May 1 to June 18 as the City of Yakima plans to improve the indoor aquatics facility.
Lions pool will see a new air handling and dehumidification system while it is closed for construction.
“We certainly appreciate the patience of Lion’s Pool’s loyal users during this project,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson.
The city plans to announce when the pool is ready to be reopened.
