Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol  posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.  