YAKIMA, Wash.- Four years ago, the Yakima City Council created the Clean City Program in an effort to control the littering in Yakima.
"What Clean City program is: it's kind of a comprehensive program that focus on trash and littering and homeless encampments, those kinds of things, said Randy Beehler, spokesperson with the City of Yakima. "Another part of what the Clean City program does is address graffiti."
According to the Clean City program reports from the first quarter of 2023, the plan has cleaned up 474 incidents of graffiti and cleared over 47 tons of garbage in the first three months. However, the problem strongly persists in the downtown alleyways and in other main city areas.
"People will, for example, just take a truckload of tires, a truckload of trash and dump them next to the side of the road somewhere," said Beehler.
"Litter, trash and illegal dumping continues to be an issue in the city. An issue in cities across the state, across the country. What we want people to know is that the City of Yakima hears that, the City of Yakima has taken action toward reducing litter and reducing trash through the community action days, and also through Clean City, and we just want to encourage people as much as possible to help us with that. Everybody contributing will lead to a cleaner city."
Beehler says that the best way to control the littering in Yakima is to educate and be involved. If you want to participate or need services from the Clean City program, please visit the Yakima County website.
