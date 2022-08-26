Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest.
The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of Marketing for WSFC James Michael said that includes some farms in Wapato.
The commission has seen several changes in the peach harvest over the last 10 years including the types of peaches produced and a gradual decrease over time due to climate and disease.
"That's just farming," Michael said.
The weather has always been something farmers have had to work around, but smaller harvest can affect them when the costs to produce it are the same.
Michael said there's a national team working on different things to try to make stone fruit trees more resistant to the disease, but some farmers are taking their own action.
"You're seeing switching some acreage and some varieties and fruits just from people being cautious rather than trying to continue to fight out a war of attrition with it until we get a better handle on the disease," Michael said.
He said they've known about the disease for about 10 years and have learned more about it over time. Right now, the only known way to get rid of the disease is to remove the tree. If several trees are affected, you have to remove the orchard and let it sit for a few years.
On the other hand, the peach harvest is said to be sweeter this year because of the late bloom and trees having a lot to give.
Michael said the WSFC also expects the apple harvest to be impacted by the late spring frost this year, however, Little Cherry Disease does not affect apple trees to their knowledge.
