STARBUCK, Wash.-
Maintenance staff at Little Goose Lock and Dam have confirmed an oil leak in the main unit of the #1 turbine system.
According to a Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers press release, initial indications are that between 300 and 600 gallons of oil have spilled into the Snake River over the past 90 days.
Oil-absorbent booms have been placed in the river as a precaution. No visible oil-sheen has been noticed in the river.
The leaking turbine has been turned off and isolated from the river for repairs.
"Our team at Little Goose Dam took appropriate actions to remove the turbine from service, and to assess and contain the leak," said Paul Ocker, Operations Division Chief, Walla Walla District.
