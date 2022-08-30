Little Naches Restoration Project Finishing Up

LITTLE NACHES, WA - What once was a thriving habitat for fish before the 1970s is now getting a makeover to try and repopulate the area with endangered native salmon, steelhead, and trout.
The Little Naches River Restoration Project has been in the making for the past 4 years.
"It's really been very poor habitat for salmon and steelhead since the late 70s," said Gary Torretta a Fishery Biologist for Naches Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
In the 1970s floods came through the Little Naches region and brought a lot of wood and debris into the river. The U.S. Forest Service was concerned with the amount of wood and gravel causing issues for the fish passing through so they took a lot of that out.
This ended up doing the opposite of what they wanted for the environment and caused the river to decline with the native fish species.
Now, many different agencies have been working together to restore the land to what it once was.
"We're really hoping that with the wider flood plane and all the roughness of the whole trees we put in there it's going to capture those gravels and it's going to make small side channels and that should be the areas that will help improve habitat for spawning and rearing life stages," said Torretta.
Large chunks of wood and gravel are very important in fish habitats according to Rebecca Wassell the Yakima Basin Program Director from the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group.
"If you see a stream that is just happily flowing over rocks you kind of have to shift your image and think oh the wood is missing in this picture," she said.
In many watersheds, large woody debris is the main factor controlling the shape of the stream and helping create gravel in which salmon and other fish can lay their eggs.
The agencies on the project have built the river bed 3 feet higher than it was in the 70s, brought in a lot more trees from the forest service, and made the river much wider.
"One of the most exciting parts of this type of restoration is that you're introducing an element of chance and a little bit of beneficial chaos into the echo system," said Wassell.
Salmon is one of the key elements in the Pacific Northwest.
Columbia Basin salmon play an important role in the ecosystem of the region, returning ocean nutrients to the rivers and streams where they were born, feeding wildlife and even the forests with their bodies, according to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
That's why it's so important to have the fish species repopulate in the area.
"Humans are dependent on salmon, wildlife is dependent on salmon," said Wassell. "The forests themselves are dependent on salmon as the nutrients they bring back from the ocean fertilize the forest so right now they are part of the ecosystem that is really just barely functioning in many places."
The US Forest Service, the Washington State Department of Ecology, and the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan have been working with the Yakama Nation in this restoration because this area is part of their treaty area.
So far funding has come from 3 different agencies:
DOE Streamflow Restoration Grant - $1,144,898USFS
Central WA Initiative - $440,000
YBIP - $171,297
Total Funding secured $1,756,195
The project is expected to be finished with this part of the restoration as soon as this Friday.
