LITTLE STEPS BIG DIFFERENCE: Second grade student starts bracelet fundraiser for teacher's cancer treatment

FINLEY, WA - One second grade classroom in Finley Elementary School isn't what it used to be since December.

That's because its teacher, Mrs. April Breedlove, has been undergoing medical treatments since learning she had breast cancer.

"She's really nice and she helps me a lot," one of her students, Logan De La Vega, said.

When he first learned the news, Logan thought, 'what can I do?'

That answer came in the form of bracelets. He first made them for his peers.

"They could actually see it and remind themselves to pray for her," Logan said.

Then, his idea started growing.

"So then a bunch of people started wanting the bracelets and I started selling them," he said.

He took them to games and other schools. The price was a donation for Mrs. Breedlove's medical treatments.

"My goal is to get one thousand dollars," Logan said.

With the help of this community, he reached that goal on Wednesday.

"They're supporting Ms. Breedlove and that makes me happy," he said.

Mrs. Breedlove's 'support squad' has also made her T-shirts, and continues to remind her how much they are thinking of her.

To get a bracelet and support Logan's cause, you can stop by his last fundraiser on Saturday at Shooters Sports Bar and Grill at 214711 E SR 397 in Kennewick. It starts at 4 in the afternoon and ends at 8. The fundraiser is a spaghetti dinner and silent auction. Adults are $10 and kids (10 and under) are $5.