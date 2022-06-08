COWICHE, WA - Visiting a max museum is always fun because it feels like you get to meet some of your favorite historical figures in person, well today I did, figuratively.
Second-grade students at Marcus Whitman Cowiche Elementary School dressed up like some of the most famous historical figures sharing their stories with their peers.
"This is a way to bring history and social studies into their world and make it fun and exciting," said Bree Hoffee a second-grade teacher at Marcus Whitman Cowiche Elementary School.
Some of the students got to embody their heroes...
"I wanted to be like Babe Ruth," said Dexter Ring aka Babe Ruth a second-grader. "and feel like I was a good person."
Some of the kids even chose historical figures similar to them, like Laura Ingalls Wilder, writer of Little House on the Prairie.
"I like to read and I like to write stories and make more books," said Vivian Gillespie aka Laura Ingalls Wilder, a second-grader.
In the education system, the pandemic slowed down in-person learning. Hoffee said, at first getting her class to speak in front of the classroom was a struggle.
"This is their first full year of school. COVID hit their kindergarten year so they never finished kindergarten," she said. "In first grade, they were in school for maybe two hours a day otherwise online and so when they entered second grade there was a lot of things they didn't have."
Hoffee wanted to help her students by encouraging them to get out of their shells.
"It's these moments that you're going to remember," said Hoffee. "I'm going to remember in second grade that I got to be Laura Ingalls Wilder or Anne Frank and then they might learn something more about that."
One student even told me learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him to want to change the world.
"I just want to make the world a better place," said Will Jensen aka Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I want to help people as he did."
This is the fifth year Hoffee has done her "Live Wax Museum" but the first time with a second grade class. She said she is extremely proud of her students and thinks they are defiantly prepared for third grade.
