TRI-CITIES, WA - Four Kennewick students were named as the winners of the 2020 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge, an app-designing competition for K-12 students.
Brianna Simpson of Richland High School, Conner Anderson of Chiawana High School, Taran Zorn of Kamiakin High School, and Erika Gaskins of Southridge High School worked as a team to design the winning app, “Llama Trauma.” All four students are seniors attending the Tri-Tech Skills Center, a cooperative program that provides students with technical and professional skills training they might not receive in conventional high schools.
Their app puts the user in the role of a scarecrow tasked with protecting crops being grown for a food bank from hungry llamas. The students designed the app to draw attention to the growing problem of food insecurity in the United States and encourage Americans to donate to their local food banks. You can see a preview of the app by clicking here.
“Congratulations to Brianna, Conner, and Taran, and Erika on their winning app, Llama Trauma,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I am impressed by their creativity and ability to highlight the important topic of food security. Designing an app during a pandemic posed an additional obstacle, and these students went above and beyond to design a successful app in a remote learning environment. I am encouraged that Central Washington’s students will be among the next generation of this country’s top innovators, and I wish Brianna, Conner, Taran, and Erika future success.”
The winning students will receive a mentoring session from scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to further develop their skills, in addition to a credit from Southwest Airlines. The winning app will be featured on a video display in the U.S. Capitol building, as well as House.gov and the Congressional App Challenge website.
The Congressional App Challenge (CAC) was created because Congress recognized that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. The CAC highlights and encourages students to pursue those skills.
Last year’s Central Washington Congressional App Challenge winners, three 12th graders who also attended Kennewick High School and Tri-Tech Skills Center – Maxwell Blake, Preston Ryan, and Lucas Kaser – won with their app “Clean Streets.”