Local 10-year-old selected as national ambassador for Children's Miracle Network, Ace Foundation

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Ace Hardware Foundation has announced its tenth Ace All-Star, 10-year-old Lily Baker from Yakima. Ace All-Stars are national patient ambassadors that raise awareness about work done at Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, according to a joint press release. She was surprised with her family at an event welcoming them into the “Ace community” at the Children’s Village in Yakima with a red carpet event.
Baker was born in 2012 at the current MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, three weeks early. She spent a few hours in the NICU before the doctor informed her parents she had Down Syndrome. Her mother, Kelly, felt “so lost” after this diagnosis, according to the press release. Children’s Miracle Network and Children’s Village reportedly helped her navigate the new life, “guiding her with compassion.” The staff throughout Baker’s appointments helped the family feel at ease, offering encouragement and support when needed.
“I’m raising a gentle, PERFECT little girl who just happened to have 3 copies of her 21st chromosome,” said Kelly. “She loves animals of all kinds, playing outside with her friends, swinging and saying, ‘By myself mommy!’”
Each Children’s Miracle Network hospital in the country has the chance to nominate a patient through the Ace Foundation to be an Ace All-Star. As the tenth selection, Baker also secured a $10,000 donation from Duracell to the MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital in her honor. As an All-Star, she’ll tell her story to raise funds for the hospital. She will make several special appearances throughout the year and “be treated to special surprises from Ace Hardware.”
“We are honored to welcome Lily into the Ace All-Star family,” said the President of the Ace Hardware Foundation Kane Calamari. “Lily and her family will join Ace in raising awareness of CMN Hospitals and generating essential funding for other children facing illness. Her story of fortitude, determination and optimism is one that we know will inspire our Ace community and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.